On 17th August, 25-year-old woman sub-inspector Richa Sachan died in a road accident in Ghaziabad after her motorcycle collided with a stray dog. The incident took place at around 2 am when she was returning to her rented accommodation. She was posted at Shastri Nagar outpost under Kavi Nagar police station.

While returning home, her Bullet struck the dog near Kart Chowk and she lost balance. A car coming from behind ran over her, causing fatal head injuries despite her helmet. Local residents informed police. She was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital by the police where she was declared brought dead. Her body has been sent for post-mortem.

Richa was a native of Kanpur. She joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023 after training in Meerut. She was the youngest of five siblings and was preparing for the IAS. Her marriage was planned for next year. Her grieving family reached Ghaziabad soon after the tragedy.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.