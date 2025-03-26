As the Islamic month Ramazan nears end, Uttar Pradesh police have issued strict instructions prohibiting Namaz on roads and other public places. In Meerut, the police have asked Muslims to offer Namaz only and mosques and other grounds designated for mass namaz.

Meerut SP Vipin Tada said, “We have appealed to Muslim clergies and religious leaders to ask people to offer Namaz at their nearest mosques or Eidgahs”. He added, “Under no circumstances offering Namaz on the roads will not be permitted.”

The SP said that it has been made clear to all the police station in-charges that they should completely ban offering namaz on the road. Apart from police, Paramilitary forces, RAF and PAC will also be deployed to implement the order.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said that apart from Eidgahs and mosques, people can also go to Faiz-e-Aam Inter College for namaz on Eid. Administration has told the clerics to inform everyone about the decision.

The police said that strong action will be taken against violators. If anyone is found offering namaz on the road, an FIR will be registered against him and a recommendation will be made to cancel his passport and license, police officials said. Cancellation of passport will mean that those who offer namaz on roads won’t be able to travel to Mecca.