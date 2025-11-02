On 1st November, a rabid dog went on a biting spree and injured at least 25 people, including a 5-year-old boy, in the Laluganj market area of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 3 pm in the Jahanabad police station area. The dog reportedly entered the crowded market and began attacking people indiscriminately for nearly half an hour.

The first victim of the dog bite was identified as Akmal. Soon after, several others, including Bhumi, Janhvi, Akhilesh, Khalid, Anjali, Nasrat, Satyam Tiwari and others from nearby areas including Sanigadwa, Bakawar, and Bhelgaon, were bitten by the dog. Two residents of Kanpur and one of Kuankheda were among the injured.

As the dog ran through the market, chaos erupted, and terrified shopkeepers and locals scrambled to find a safe place to hide from the dog. All the injured were rushed to the Jahanabad Community Health Centre. Doctors administered anti-rabies injections and scheduled follow-up doses.

Residents later chased the dog away, forcing it into a nearby garden. Municipal officials informed the Animal Husbandry Department and said that efforts would be made to capture stray dogs in the area with veterinary assistance.

