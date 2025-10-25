A Muslim woman from Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh has embraced Hinduism and married a Hindu man of her choice in a temple ceremony. The woman, earlier known as Rehana Khatoon, changed her name to Ladli after converting to Hinduism on Friday, 24th October.

Rehana married her partner Bablu Maurya, a resident of Baidadi village under the Dhanghata police station limits in Sant kabir Nagar, at the Dani Nath Shiv Temple, located inside the local police station premises. The wedding ceremony was carried out following traditional Vedic customs and amidst police personnel in order to provide protection. A video recording of the occasion was later posted on social media by the woman herself, in which she asserted that the choice was taken purely out of her own will.

In her video statement, Ladli explained that she always felt a strong affinity towards Sanatan Dharma and Hindu culture from her childhood. She also made it clear that her marriage and conversion were performed without any pressure or influence. “I am a grown-up and capable of making my own choices,” she asserted, saying that her husband’s family had welcomed her and blessed the newlywed pair.

As per the media reports, Rehana and Bablu have been dating since 2023. Rehana’s family, however, had arranged her wedding with another guy just a few days back, with the date fixed on 28th October. She had quit home four days before the scheduled nikah and travelled to Bablu.

The couple later reached the local police station seeking protection, after which their marriage was solemnised in the temple under police supervision. Meanwhile, Rehana’s family filed a complaint accusing Bablu of abducting her.

The marriage was consensual and the woman had converted on her own will, said Anand Pandey, leader of Bajrang Dal. “No one should raise an issue about a choice made freely by two adults,” he said. The police have put additional police patrols in the village to prevent any unrest.