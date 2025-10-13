Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi party worker Farhan Hussain lures minor Hindu girl in Lucknow, attempts to forcibly convert her to Islam, police arrest accused

A complaint has been filed on Sunday (12th October) in Lucknow against an active Samajwadi Party worker named Farhan Hussain for luring and attempting to convert a minor Hindu girl. Farhan is a resident of Kashmiri Mohalla in Lucknow. He is accused of emotionally and religiously manipulating the 17-year-old girl.

According to the girl’s family, Farhan befriended her first and later brainwashed her in the name of love. The family added that the girl was compelled to steal cash and jewellery from home twice. Gradually, she started disobeying her parents and being hostile to her family members.

Farhan Hussain, an active Samajwadi Party worker, lives in Kashmiri Mohalla and has trapped a 17-year-old girl.



Why is this grooming jihad?



The girl is out of control of her family. She abuses Hindu gods and religious practices.



The complaint further states that the girl began talking about the Quran and the benefits of Roza (fasting), while insulting Hindu gods and culture. The family informed that they had found tabiz and rings on her several times, which they think were provided by Farhan to control her mentally and emotionally.

मामला लव जिहाद ..कश्मीरी मोहल्ला लखनऊ का है ..बच्ची की उम्र मात्र 17 साल है..फरहान हुसैन नाम का लड़का जो इस लड़की से पहले उसी मोहल्ले की कई हिंदू लड़कियों के साथ लव जिहाद की घटनाओं में सक्रिय पाया गया है .. उनका वीडियो बना कर घर से चोरी करवाता है ..और जब पुलिस से कार्यवाही के… pic.twitter.com/IsSA8l5eSX — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (Lodhi) (@doctorrichabjp) October 12, 2025

The parents also claimed that the girl now threatens to escape from home. The family fears that she might have been physically abused. The Lucknow Police have filed an FIR against Farhan Hussain based on the girl’s family’s complaint. He has been arrested, and investigations are underway.