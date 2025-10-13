Monday, October 13, 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi party worker Farhan Hussain lures minor Hindu girl in Lucknow, attempts to forcibly convert her to Islam, police arrest accused

Farhan Hussain
Minor Hindu girl brainwashed by SP worker in Lucknow (Image via OpIndia Hindi)

A complaint has been filed on Sunday (12th October) in Lucknow against an active Samajwadi Party worker named Farhan Hussain for luring and attempting to convert a minor Hindu girl. Farhan is a resident of Kashmiri Mohalla in Lucknow. He is accused of emotionally and religiously manipulating the 17-year-old girl. 

According to the girl’s family, Farhan befriended her first and later brainwashed her in the name of love. The family added that the girl was compelled to steal cash and jewellery from home twice. Gradually, she started disobeying her parents and being hostile to her family members.

The complaint further states that the girl began talking about the Quran and the benefits of Roza (fasting), while insulting Hindu gods and culture. The family informed that they had found tabiz and rings on her several times, which they think were provided by Farhan to control her mentally and emotionally.

The parents also claimed that the girl now threatens to escape from home. The family fears that she might have been physically abused. The Lucknow Police have filed an FIR against Farhan Hussain based on the girl’s family’s complaint. He has been arrested, and investigations are underway.

