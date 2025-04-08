Uttar Pradesh: Stray dogs drag a 5-month-old baby from his home while he was sleeping, maul him to death

In Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, two stray dogs mauled a 5-month-old child to death. The child’s mother somehow managed to get the dogs off him but by then it was too late. The infant had already suffered the injuries from which he couldn’t recover.

Upon hearing the noises, people from the neighbourhood had also gathered. The mother picked up her child and ran to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The incident took place in Ramnagar Kutra village of Fatehgarh. On Monday (7th April 2025) at around 6 pm, Dheeraj, the son of Raju Kushwaha, was sleeping on a cot in their house. His mother Shikha had gone out to feed the cattle. At that very moment two dogs entered the house and dragged the child away.

By the time mother Shikha reached home and started searching for the child, the dogs had inflicted more than 50 wounds on the child’s body. The entire area is in a state of shock due to the child’s death. According to mother Shikha, Dheeraj was her youngest child.