Uttar Pradesh: Two bikers killed, dozens injured in multiple accidents due to smog-induced low visibility

On Eastern Peripheral Expressway, a truck collided with another due to low visibility, triggering a chain reaction. A bus travelling from Panipat to Mathura crashed into the stationary trucks, injuring around a dozen passengers who were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 6 vehicles collided with each other due to low visibility. A pick-up truck had broken down on the road, and other drivers, failing to see it, crashed into it.

Two bikers were killed in other accidents in the area in Bulandshahr and Badaun.