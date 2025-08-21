On 18th August, a two-year-old boy tragically died of rabies in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a stray dog had licked an open wound on his leg. Following the death, at least 30 villagers took precautionary vaccines.

The child has been identified as Mohammed Adnan of Sujatganj Bela village in Sahaswan. He developed hydrophobia on 16th August. His father, Mohammed Anees, works as a farmer. In a statement, he said the boy’s condition deteriorated rapidly. The family took him to the community health centre on Sunday. The boy died on Monday.

Anees added, “My son was playing outside when he got injured and a stray dog licked the wound. We never knew it could be lethal.”

Speaking to the media, medical superintendent of Badaun district hospital, Dr Prashant Tyagi, said that any bite or lick from dogs, cats or monkeys must not be ignored. He warned that without timely vaccination rabies is always fatal.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.