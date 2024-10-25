Uttarakhand: Hindu organisations hold massive protest against mosque built on ‘encroached land’, police lathicharges to control crowd

In the Uttarkashi city of Uttarakhand, Hindu organisations have organised a massive protest demanding the removal of an illegal mosque that has reportedly been built on encroached land. As per reports, the massive protest rally turned violent when some anti-social elements started stone pelting in the crowd. Police had to lathi charge to control the crowd.

उत्तरकाशी में मस्जिद गिराने जा रही भीड़ पर पुलिस लाठीचार्ज। जनाक्रोश रैली निकाल रही भीड़ मस्जिद को गिराने के लिए चली तो रोकने के लिए पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा।

ये मस्जिद वैध है या अवैध ? ये जिला प्रशासन को स्पष्ट करना चाहिए, क्योंकि पहाड़ में हर पखवाड़े एक न एक मामला… pic.twitter.com/4trWWy2UpX — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) October 24, 2024

Many Hindu protestors and some policemen were injured in the mayhem on Thursday, 24 October. Hindu leaders Darshan Bharti and Keshav Giri have also been injured, as per reports.

The public anger over the illegal mosque and the administration’s approach has been slowly brewing in the area, as per reports. The land where the mosque exists is reportedly registered in the name of legitimate Khata holders. However, the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board in 1987, when Uttarakhand was a part of UP, had mentioned the said land as mosque land.

The Uttarkashi administration has imposed Section 163 BNS in the district under which the gathering of 5 or more people is prohibited. Hindu organisations, upset over the police lathicharge, have called for a bandh in Yamunaghati area.