Varanasi: All 16 convicts get life sentence in BJP leader’s murder case

A fast-track court in Varanasi has sentenced all 16 men convicted in the murder case of BJP leader Pashupatinath Singh to life imprisonment. The BJP leader was killed in Jaiprakash Nagar area of Varanasi in October 2022.

Pashupatinath was killed after he came to rescue his son Rajkumar Singh, who was being attacked by a group of men following an altercation over consuming liquor near a wine shop in Jaiprakash Nagar area.

The convicts include Vikas Bhardwaj, Mantu Saroj, Rahul Saroj, Manish Pandey, Ganesh Saroj, Abhishek Saroj, Dinesh Pal, Anoop Saroj, Suraj Yadav, Ramesh Pal, Anuj alias Babu Saroj, Shyam Babu Rajbhar, Vishal Rajbhar, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Suresh Saroj and Arya alias Akash Saroj.