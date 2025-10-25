Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his role as ‘Indravardhan’ in the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai sitcom, passes away

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his role as ‘Indravardhan’ in the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai sitcom, passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday (25th October). He breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

According to reports, he had been suffering from kidney-related issues and had recently undergone a transplant. Shah’s body is still in the hospital, and his funeral will be conducted later in the day.

The veteran actor has featured in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, and ‘Om Shanti Om.’