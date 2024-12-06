Vice President Dhankhar says wad of currency notes was found below Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s seat in Rajya Sabha

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar informed Rajya Sabha that during the routine check of the Rajya Sabha staff on December 5, a wad of currency notes was found below seat number 222. The seat has been allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who has been elected into the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

“I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway”, Dhankhar, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha informed.