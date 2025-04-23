Washington mulling over slashing China tariffs to 50 to 65 per cent in a de-escalation bid: Report

In a potential shift that could ease the pressure on global markets, the Trump administration is reportedly mulling a reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods—but only if Beijing comes to the negotiating table. A source familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday that any such move would be tightly tied to fresh diplomatic talks, not a unilateral decision.

This development follows a Wall Street Journal report that the White House is weighing the idea of cutting tariffs as a peace gesture toward China, aiming to de-escalate rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

According to the report, China tariffs, recently hiked by President Trump to a staggering 145% after his return to office in January, could be slashed to somewhere between 50% and 65%, depending on how the talks unfold.

While no final call has been made, insiders suggest the discussions are still in flux, with multiple strategies under consideration.

Stay tuned—global trade might just be in for another twist.