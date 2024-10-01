WATCH: Fugitive Islamic preacher Zakir Naik reaches Pakistan, gets a grand welcome by government officials

On Monday, hate preacher Zakir Naik, wanted in India for hate speech and inciting communal violence, landed in Pakistan to a grand red carpet welcome. In Pakistan, Zakir Naik is set to deliver speeches in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

Zakir Naik tweeted a video of the grand welcome he received in Pakistan saying, “Dr Zakir Naik’s Arrival in Pakistan. A Warm Reception at Islamabad Airport, Pakistan”.

Zakir Naik will be staying in Pakistan till the 28th of October. He was welcomed at the airport by the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari, and others.

Naik has reportedly also met Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

NIA lodged a case against Zakir Naik in 2016. Since then, Naik has been on the run, living in Malaysia. NIA had opened an investigation against Naik under UAPA