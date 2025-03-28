On Thursday 27th March, Hindus in London confronted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the massacre of Hindus in her state, the RG Kar rape, the exit of TATA from the state and more.

Mamata Banerjee was talking about ‘Social Development – Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal’ at the Kellogg College, Oxford University in London.

Mamata Banerjee confronted at Oxford University. Protestors demand answers on her govt's approach towards Hindus



Click on this link: https://t.co/lIGtI88OgY#MamataBanerjee #OxfordUniversity #HinduRights pic.twitter.com/GdV60ZRQRz — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2025

In the video, the Hindus in London are heard asking questions to Mamata Banerjee over the mismanagement in her state. One can be heard asking, “How many Hindus were killed?”. In another video that has surfaced, another man can be heard asking, “Any word for Hindus?”.

BJP tweeted snippets of the video too. Amit Malviya tweeted, “Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption…”

Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption…

In this video shared, protesters can be heard asking, “How many Hindus were killed?”. The question becomes pertinent given the long list of incidents where TMC goons and the Islamists of the state targeted Hindus. It is pertinent to note that several times in the past, Banerjee herself has demonised Hindus by repeated references to “fighting Kafirs”.