‘We have great respect for ancient cultures and civilisations’: Russian President Vladimir Putin hails relations with India

On Thursday (2nd October), Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the bilateral relations between his country and India.

While speaking at an event in Sochi, he stated, “As for our relations with India, they are special relations, and (it has been) like this since the Soviet times when the Indian people fought for their independence. In India, they remember this, and we appreciate that people in India do not forget about this.”

“And our relations, I believe, 15 years ago, we made an announcement about our privileged strategic partnership, and that is a perfect description of our relations with India. We have never had any issues, any problems with India on the interstate level,” he emphasied.

‘Relations with INDIA are special’ ever since ‘SOVIET times’ — Putin



‘The Indian people remember’ that Moscow supported the country in its bid for independence from British colonial rule https://t.co/MP2BhNiVLl pic.twitter.com/JV1YQbKUIe — RT (@RT_com) October 2, 2025

During the event, the Russian President added, “We have great respect for ancient cultures and civilisations, to Indian civilisation, Buddhists, the Chinese civilisation, the Arab civilisation.”

“Russian civilisation is not as ancient as the Chinese, Indian or Arab. But it is also more than a thousand years old, so we also have our own experience,” he pointed out.