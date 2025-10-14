Five accused have been arrested in the case of gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur in West Bengal. Now, it has been revealed that all of the Muslim accused are associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

3 accused were arrested on Sunday from the jungle area of ​​Paranganj area. They were produced before the Durgapur Subdistrict Court on Sunday, and the judge ordered 10-day police custody for the accused. They were identified as Apu Bauri, Sheikh Firdous and Sheikh Riazuddin.

2 more accused were arrested on Monday, Sheikh Nasiruddin alias Samrat and Sheikh Shafiqul, both residents of a village near the private medical college where the victim is a MBBS student. As per reports, all of the accused as known faces of TMC in the area.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Sheikh Nasiruddin is a temporary worker at TMC-run Durgapur municipality and his father is a cadre of the party. All the accused are reportedly known for terrorising locals in the area. Reportedly the youths extort people on the deserted road through the jungle, and molest girls. All five accused are from the Bijira village, and they are protected under the umbrella of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Sheikh Shafiqul’s father is also an active leader of the party. Sheikh Riazuddin alias Montu is also a well-known Trinamool member in the area.

All the five arrested were taken to the crime spot on Tuesday morning. Police also visited their homes for investigation. The clothes worn by the accused on that day were confiscated by the police, which will be sent for forensic examination.

Continuing with the tradition of rape culture that has engulfed West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the State has once again witnessed a horrific spectacle of carnal depravity triumphing over humanity,… pic.twitter.com/cQeS0vqORF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 14, 2025

According to police sources, one of the five arrested has confessed to the rape during interrogation. However, the police are waiting for the DNA test report to confirm this.

The second-year MBBS student from Odisha was gang-raped by the five men in a jungle area near the Durgapur city on Friday night. The victim, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha, is studying at IQ City Medical College Hospital, a private medical college near Shobhapur. She had gone out with a male friend named Wasif Ali from the college campus around 8:30 PM on October 10, when the five accused dragged her into the jungle and gangraped her.

Her ‘boyfriend’ fled after he was threated, but later returned and took her to the hospital. Ali also has been arrested for questioning. Investigators are probing his role in the events, including why he took her to the remote area late at night and why he initially fled.