A new chapter unfolded in the ongoing “Game of Thrones” in Karnataka, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to R Prabhushankar, special secretary of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, on 28th May (Thursday). The move aimed to allow his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to take over following intense pressure from the Indian National Congress high command. Rahul Gandhi is reported to be the catalyst for the decision, which took place after significant reluctance and resistance from Siddaramaiah.

The unresolved dispute was once again put in the spotlight after both Kannadiga leaders landed in Delhi for separate meetings with senior Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi. The political buzz escalated as rumours about a possible change in leadership flew, and it now seems to be taking shape.

However, the party has consistently denied any such conflict, claiming, “There is only speculation, no reality at all,” despite repeated reports of the power tussle that erupted as soon as it returned to power in the state in May 2023.

Speaking to the media after resigning, Siddaramaiah said, “I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution…We are in the absolute majority. Therefore, it is constitutional that the Chief Minister should be allowed (to form govt)…I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity.”

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution…We are in the absolute… pic.twitter.com/zY2OT4B69d — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

The battle for the top role commenced between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after the assembly election results were announced. Siddaramaiah was considered a mass leader and administrative symbol, while the latter was credited for reviving the party’s organisation in the state and a major force behind its victory.

The newly elected lawmakers were consulted. However, the top brass of Congress had to intervene to overcome the impasse. Several days of negotiations happened in the national capital. An agreement was eventually reached after which Siddaramaiah was appointed as the chief minister, and Shivakumar was declared as the deputy chief minister. A power-sharing formula was also introduced to placate both leaders.

It was reported that Siddaramaiah would serve as the chief minister for first 2.5 years and the position will be held by Shivakumar for the remaining equal period. This arrangement was never formally recognised by Congress. The peace which resulted from this compromise was both fragile and temporary.

Instability rears its head as peace shatters within a few months

The government was beset by the problem since its first year in office. The hostilities surfaced for the first time in November when some MLAs indicated that Shivakumar would be the chief minister after a period of 2.5 years. Over the following two years, Congress leaders picked sides as two camps rose within the party and the internal split deepened.

Shivakumar’s supporters openly voiced their desire to see him as the chief minister, displeasing the senior leaders. Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami also requested Siddaramaiah to relinquish his seat for Shivakumar in June 2024.

According to reports, the two sides, which included ministers and MLAs, were asked to refrain from discussing the leadership issue in public by July 2025. Shivakumar also communicated his dissatisfaction and responded, “What alternatives do I possess? I have to stand by him and provide my support.”

Nevertheless, these statements continued to transpire and show cause notices were also issued for the same, but Congress remained firm in its rejection of any rebellion and contended that no leadership modification was in the works as the issue deteriorated.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra exacerbated the matter by remarking that the post could be awarded to Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is a member of the scheduled caste community in October.

In November, Siddaramaiah’s followers had a breakfast event while Shivakumar loyalists congregated at a different location to show their political might within the legislature party, aggravating the situation. Shivakumar’s faction even rushed to Delhi at the conclusion of the first half of the government’s five-year term in that month to exert pressure on the central leadership to honour their part of the commitment and designate him as the chief minister for the remainder of the duration.

“Siddaramaiah has made a promise. He will keep his word,” emphasised former Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh, brother of Shivakumar. The latter also uploaded a cryptic message, “Word power is world power,” on social media in an indirect attack on Siddaramaiah. “Keeping one’s word is the greatest power in the world,” he wrote.

Will complete the term: Siddaramaiah asserts to be in charge

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah’s supporters convened meetings and demanded that he carry out his entire five-year tenure. He also met with Kharge over the issue and stressed, “There is no kranti (revolution) or bhranti (confusion). People have given us five years. We will sincerely work to fulfill the five guarantees,” he insisted at the time. He alleged that there was no need for any conversations about modification in leadership.

Siddaramaiah argued that the discussion on power-sharing could have started when he had previously informed the senior leaders that a cabinet reorganisation might be taken into consideration upon the government’s end of the first half of its five-year mandate. Interestingly, he even dismissed the “superstition” that visitors to Chamarajanagar lose their power mid-way, reacting, “I will continue to remain strong.”

Breakfast meetings were scheduled between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to present a united front in the next month. DK Suresh also returned from Delhi after meeting Congress leaders and mentioned, “It was a personal visit. I cannot reveal everything. Things are moving smoothly. Breakfast meetings are taking place. There is another breakfast meeting tomorrow. Everything will reach its conclusion in due course.”

Siddaramaiah maintained that he is both the present and future chief minister, pledging to fulfill the five-year term in the Legislative Assembly. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s name was also floated in February but purportedly refused to lobby for the chair whereas 30 MLAs backing Shivakumar attended a dinner party at a private hotel to advocate for his candidacy. He also travelled to Delhi in April to address the concern with Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

“Is there any vacancy for chief ministership? I am very much here before you. I am the chief minister of Karnataka. There is no 50-50 formula,” Siddaramaiah continually countered earlier, rebuffing any such discussions. Shivakumar asserted to have made the sacrifice for the part and stated, “Whatever decision is taken by the high command, both of us will follow. We will obey it.”

Notably, the high-profile power struggle has often encountered violence from the supporters of these leaders at different instances including the confrontations at Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan involving a shoe-attack on an official of Shivakumar’s camp by Siddaramaiah’s aides, altercations at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and recent try to breach the convoy of Shivakumar.

#BREAKING | Supporters of CM Siddaramaiah raised slogans during DK Shivakumar's arrival, one attempted to breach his convoy but was detained by police.



Tune in to LIVE TV for fastest #BREAKING alerts – https://t.co/fQZTyV1if1#RepublicWorld #RepublicTV #RepublicNews pic.twitter.com/1BwC9ccZLu — Republic (@republic) May 28, 2026

However, the face-off seemingly came to a standstill as Siddaramaiah was compelled to vacate his seat in a likely exchange for a Rajya Sabha position. He disclosed the decision to his cabinet colleagues and now Shivakumar will be sworn in as the state’s chief minister, providing a brief respite for the people from the political drama. Congress also wants to avoid a factional crisis similar to the trouble that occurred in Rajasthan, contributing to Bharatiya Janata Party’s triumph in 2023 assembly election.

However, protests have already been launched by Siddaramaiah’s sympathisers while Shivakumar’s supporters are bursting crackers and distributing sweets, highlighting the uncertainty in both life and politics. A Congress Rajya Sabha MP already hit out at the Gandhi scion and raised objections in relation to the ouster of the sole Other Backward Class (OBC) chief minister of the party. It now remains to be seen how long this tenuous truce can be sustained before the cracks begin to reappear.