West Bengal: Goons attack Republic Bangla journalist, with rods and knives, victim has been a vocal critic of the Mamata govt

On Sunday (25th January) night, a Republic Bangla journalist named Kishalay Mukherjee took to Facebook to narrate how goons brutally attacked him while he was returning home.

Mukherjee, who has been critical of the Mamata Banerjee government, said that the attack took place near the Tollygunge metro station in South Kolkata.

“I was going home. This is the second time. When I was on my way to the Tollygunge metro, a car stopped in front of me. There were 2-3 people inside the car. They attacked me with rods and knives,” he was heard saying in a now viral Facebook video.

Republic Bangla Journalist Kishalay was attacked with rods, knives by unknown miscreants in Tollygunj, Kolkata . This is the what he got for questioning against govt.If a journalist is not safe right in the heart of Kolkata then who is??

Note:This is the 2nd time he was attacked pic.twitter.com/FZLg3itIhA — Tolamul Monitor (@TMCWatch) January 25, 2026

The visibly distraught Republic Bangla journalist narrated, “This is the second time that I have been attacked. I think they broke my teeth. They hit me with a knife. This is the second time. I was getting threats for the past few days.”

“I have tagged the Kolkata Police…There are CCTVs here. The police station is nearby. 3 people were waiting for me with rods and knives,” he added.

“I will stay in this city, and they will attack me again and again. They hit me with a rod on the head and my face. Luckily, I had a helmet. They attacked my hand with knives,” Kishalay Mukherjee concluded.

Kishalay Mukherjee, The Senior Editor of Republic Bangla has been attacked by the TMC Goons at Park Circus (Jihadi Area) in Kolkata.

This is the democracy in West Bengal now!

The people of Bharat should raise their voice against the attack on Media in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/wSIgKKsQf1 — Achintya Mondal অচিন্ত্য মন্ডল (@Achintya_Hindu) July 15, 2025

This is not the first time that the Republic Bangla journalist has been targeted by goons in the Mamata-ruled state. In July last year, he was attacked violently near Park Circus, one of Kolkata’s busiest zones.

His wallet was snatched, and he was struck multiple times with a sharp blade. He was later rushed to a hospital with severe injuries.

Kishalay Mukherjee is often seen criticising Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress government over its rampant corruption during his shows on Republic Bangla.