West Bengal: Man kills his 4-year-old daughter and throws her body in a river after fight with wife

In a shocking incident from Nadia district in West Bengal, a man killed his 4-year-old daughter after smashing her head. The man reportedly committed the crime after he suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair. He threw the toddler in a river after killing her.

The incident took place in Mayakol in Nadia District of West Bengal under the jurisdiction of Dhubulla Police Station.

Reportedly, there were arguments between the couple over wife’s extra-marital affairs. Unfortunately, it cost their child her life.

The accused man, Buddha Ghosh, took his daughter outside his home, smashed her head, and then threw her into the river.

During interrogation by the Police, the accused accepted his crime.