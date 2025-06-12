West Bengal: Shweta Khan and her son Aryan Khan, who kept a Hindu girl captive and tortured her for months, arrested

After a chase of 5 days, Kolkata Police has arrested Shweta Khan in the case of brutal torture and sexual assault of a Hindu girl that went on for months. Hours earlier, Shweta’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested in the case. Her minor daughter was also arrested in connection to the case.

Shweta was constantly changing her hideouts, but upon questioning Aryan revealed the whereabouts of his mother.

Notably, a girl was kept captive for months by Shweta Khan and Aryan Khan and brutally tortured for months after she refused to work in porn films. The girl was lured by Aryan with the promise of a job but later, she came to know that Shweta and Aryan wanted her to make porn films and work at a dance bar.