West Bengal: Aryan Khan and his mother hold Hindu girl captive for 3 months, torture her with burnt cigarettes, sexual assault victim

A Hindu girl (name withheld) was subjected to house arrest, brutal torture and sexual assault by a man named Aryan Khan and his mother, Shweta Khan. The incident occurred in Domjur town in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The victim, who hailed from Sodepur was lured with a fake job offer. She was promised job at an event management company but forced the Hindu girl to work at a bar-cum-restaurant and ‘engage in exploitative activities.’

When the victim refused to comply with his demands, Aryan Khan detained her at his house in Domjur in March this year. She was then subjected to brutal mental and physical abuse. The Hindu girl was not allowed to leave the house or talk to her family.

Aryan Khan sexually assaulted the victim, thrashed her with iron roads, forcibly cut her hair and tortured her with burning cigarettes. His mother Shweta Khan, who is a ‘social media content creator’ is a co-accused in the case.

On Friday (6th June), the victim managed to escape Khan’s captivity and return to her house. She was thereafter admitted to the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. She is currently in critical condition.

The accused Aryan Khan and his mother, who reportedly have a criminal past, are absconding since the incident. A raid was conducted at their residence in Domjur.