West Bengal: Sohail and 4 others gang-rape woman in Bardhaman, two of the accused were known to the victim

On Tuesday (29th October), a 20-year-old woman was gang-raped in the Bijoyram area in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Sheikh Soleman aka Sohail, Sheikh Siraj, Sheikh Asghar, Mohammed Arif and Rohit Mirza. The five Muslim men raped the victim when she had gone to meet her boyfriend near an under-construction building.

Two of the rapists were known to the woman. Her boyfriend knew all the 5 perpetrators. A police complaint was filed by the victim’s parents on Tuesday night, following which the 5 men were arrested on Wednesday (30th October).

They were booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 70(1) and 308(6), which pertain to gang rape and extortion.

The perpetrators were produced before a local court and remanded to 7 days in police custody.

In the meantime, the victim underwent medical treatment at the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. Her statement and that of her boyfriend was recorded before a judicial magistrate.