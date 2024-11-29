West Bengal: Husband of TMC leader caught with secret DRDO documents and radioactive substance

On Tuesday (26th November) night, the security forces arrested the husband of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Belgachi village in Naxalbari block in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

According to reports, the accused was identified as Francis Ekka. He is the spouse of Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti member Amrita Ekka.

A joint team of police and army officials recovered a highly radioactive material, Californium, and secret DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) documents from Francis. 1gm of Californium reportedly costs ₹17 crores.

Francis Ekka was also accused of smuggling DRDO documents. It is said that the accused was involved in anti-national activities for quite some time and has connections with foreign powers.

He is now being interrogated by the joint team of police and the army. Kurseong Additional SP Abhishek Roy informed, “The house is sealed. Some important documents and chemicals have been recovered.”

Francis Ekka and his wife, who also happens to be a TMC leader, were permanent workers of Belgachi tea estate. The duo left the work after Amrita became Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti member.