On 30th October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Bihar said that the RJD-Congress alliance spreads bitterness. He said that in the misrule of RJD and Congress, there is no trace of development.

“Where there are the RJD and Congress, which spread bitterness, harmony in society becomes difficult. Where there is the misrule of RJD and Congress, there is no trace of development. Where there is corruption, there social justice is not achieved. The rights of the poor are looted; only a few families flourish. Such people can never do good for Bihar,” PM Modi said.

He further described five identities of the RJD-Congress alliance and said, “RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? Katta, krurta, katuta, kusashan, corruption… Where there is ‘katta’, where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down.”

The Prime Minister said that where “Katuta” and “Krurta” reign, law fails; where “bitterness” prevails, there is no goodwill in society. He questioned whether such people can ever do any good to Bihar.

PM Modi stressed that for Bihar to progress, industry is needed, for which land, electricity, connectivity, and the rule of law are essential. He asked, “Will those who have a history of land grabbing provide land to any industry? Will those who kept Bihar in the lantern era provide electricity? Will those who looted the railways provide connectivity?”