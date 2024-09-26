Will Police clap when they are being shot at by criminals: Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur encounter

In Maharashtra, the news of encounter of a criminal who sexually assaulted minor girls in Badlapur has taken a political turn, with opposition parties targeting ruling NDA government in the state over the killing of the criminal. Amidst this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the criminal was shot in self defence by the Maharashtra Police. Deputy CM Fadnavis also said that When criminals shoot, don’t expect Police to simply clap in return. Fadnavis also highlighted that he doesn’t support encounters.

At the India Today conclave, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, “”We do not believe in encounters and I personally believe that the rule of law must be followed and, accordingly, the criminal must be punished and that must be done quickly. Our police will not clap if attacked, and they shot at the accused in self-defence.”

Notably, earlier this week, Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually abusing two minor girls at a Badlapur school, was killed by police in retaliatory firing after he snatched the pistol of a cop and shot at the escorting team while he was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail.