Bangladesh: Muslims hang effigy of woman, strip and thrash it with shoes to demand abolishment of women’s commission

On Saturday (3rd April), Muslims belonging to the radical outfit ‘Hefazat-e-Islam’ hung the effigy of a woman, stripped and defiled it with shoes to demand the abolishment of the Women Affairs Reform Commission in Bangladesh.

The incident occurred at the campus of the University of Dhaka near the iconic ‘Anti Terrorism Raju Memorial’ sculpture.

In a deleted video shared by Khoborer Kagoj, Muslims were seen assaulting an effigy of a woman, defiling and kicking it and thrashing it with shoes to display their angst.

Does the #Yunus Govt and the #NCP share #Hefazat's misogyny?



Watch as supporters of radical #Islamist group #HefazateIslam demonstrate their rabid hatred for #women by beating on an effigy of a generic saree-clad #woman at #Dhaka University's Raju Statue area this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/icD15XRx3n — Bangladesh Watch (@bdwatch2024) May 3, 2025

The effigy of the woman was draped in a saree (the kind that Hindu women wear) with its hands tied behind.

When the video went viral on social media and drew public ire, Khaborer Kagoj quietly deleted the video.

Bangladesh has fallen into the hands of the Islamists ever since ‘Nobel laureate’ Muhammad Yunus became the ‘chief advisor’ to the interim government of Bangladesh.