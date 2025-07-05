“Yes we are goons”, Uddhav Thackeray says while sharing stage with cousin Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray have come together after nearly 2 decades. The estranged cousins have come together against Hindi language after a bitter family fight lasting decades.

Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis statement that attacking random shopkeepers for not knowing Marathi is hooliganism, Uddha Thackeray said, “Mr Fadnavis said we won’t tolerate hooliganism for language. If a Marathi manus (person) is asking for justice, and if you are calling us goons, then we are goons.”

Apparently the justice they were asking for was that the shopkeeper must speak Marathi.

Notably, the Thackeray brothers have been trying to reignite their political fortunes in the state of Maharashtra using the language issue.