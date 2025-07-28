You will sit there for 20 years: Home Minister Amit Shah to opposition

On Monday, July 28, Home Minister of India Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition saying that they will sit in opposition for the next 20 years. He made these remarks during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah slammed the opposition when they raised questions on foreign minister S Jaishankar’s assurance that the US had no role to play in the ceasefire.

Home Minister Amit Shah intervenes and defends S Jaishankar’s remarks on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/a0pyBilhxw — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 28, 2025

S Jaishankar was speaking about India’s stand and response to Pahalgam attack during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament when he was being continuously interrupted and that is when Amit Shah stepped in.