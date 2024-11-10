Young Meitiei woman shot dead in Manipur, Kuki terrorists suspected to be behind the murder

On Saturday (9th November) morning, a woman belonging to the Meitie community was shot dead in Saiton village in Bishnupur district of Manipur. The murder is suspected to have been committed by Kuki terrorists.

The incident occurred when the Meitiei woman in her early 20s was working in a paddy field. Shots were reportedly fired from a hill stretch, located 100 metres away. The victim died on the spot.

Personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) returned fire although the locals have accused the armed forces of inaction. Following the incident, additional forces were deployed in the area.

Christian Kuki Terr0rists of KNF have murd€r€d a Hindu woman harvesting her crop in Saiton of Bishnupur in Imphal Valley



“We have launched an investigation into the attack while security measures in the area have been heightened to prevent further violence,” informed a district police officer.

Two days earlier on 7th November, a Hmar tribal woman named Zosangkim was killed in the Jiribam district of Manipur. She was reportedly shot, captured and burnt to death.

At least 250 people have died and 60,000 people have been displaced since the outbreak of ethnic violence between Meities and Kuku-Zo terrorists.