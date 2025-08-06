Zara ads banned in UK by Advertising Standards Authority for featuring unhealthily thin models

UK watchdog Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned two advertisements by fashion brand Zara for featuring models who appeared “unhealthily thin”.

As per ASA, one model looked gaunt because of shadows and her hairstyle, while the other model’s shirt revealed sticking-out collarbones.

The advertisements watchdog called the ads extremely irresponsible and warned the fashion brand that both the ads should not appear again.

Zara has removed both the adverts and also clarified that both models in question had medical certificates proving they were in good health when the pictures were taken.

One of the ads was for a short dress while the other one was for a shirt. Both ads appeared on Zara website and its mobile app.