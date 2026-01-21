Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down as Group CEO of Eternal Ltd., the parent company of platforms like Zomato and Blinkit. Goyal, who founded Zomato in 2008, will transition to the role of Vice Chairman, subject to shareholder approval, while Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa takes over as the new Group CEO effective February 1.

Through the announcement, made via a letter to shareholders posted on X, Goyal expressed his desire to pursue high-risk ideas outside the company’s core operations. He said that the move allows Eternal to maintain sharp focus on its current operations while granting him flexibility to explore external opportunities without compromising the company’s priorities.

He wrote, “Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business.”

An important update on leadership changes at Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CALn2QQFWE — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 21, 2026

He further said that Albinder Dhindsa, Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal and himself will continue to work together, adding that his involvement in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance will continue. Albinder will be responsible for day-to-day operations, operating priorities and business decisions of the company. Deepinder Goyal said that Blinkit will remain Albinder’s top priority, as it remains the company’s largest growth opportunity.

Eternal, rebranded from Zomato, encompasses a portfolio including food delivery service Zomato, quick commerce service Blinkit, restaurant supply Hyperpure, and newer ventures like District, Feeding India, Continue, Temple, and LAT Aerospace.

Under Goyal’s leadership, the company has grown from a food-delivery startup to a multi-billion-dollar entity serving millions of customers daily. Reflecting on this journey, Goyal said, “Eighteen years ago, the idea that a menu scanning company could be worth tens of billions of dollars… seemed absurd. We helped prove it was possible.”

Dhindsa, who founded Blinkit (formerly Grofers) before its acquisition by Zomato in 2022, was praised by Goyal for his execution skills. “Blinkit’s journey from acquisition to breakeven happened under his leadership. He built the team, the culture, the supply chain, the operating rhythm,” Goyal said.

After stepping down as CEO of Eternal, Deepinder Goyal will focus on several high-risk ventures that he has launched in recent times. One of them is LAT Aerospace, co-founded with Surobhi Das, which focuses on building ultra-short takeoff and landing (uSTOL) aircraft, fully electric fixed-wing UAVs (drones), and indigenous gas turbine engines to revolutionise regional air connectivity in India.

He is also advancing longevity research via Continue, a personal health initiative aimed at extending human lifespan through wellness tracking and mental health innovations. Tied to Continue is Temple, a wearable device that monitors cerebral blood flow in real-time, inspired by the “Gravity Ageing” hypothesis, linking gravity to brain health and ageing.

His other new venture is District, which offers a going-out service, as opposed to ordering food and groceries via Zomato and Blinkit. This new app allows people to book various venues like restaurants, movies, sports events, live performances etc. On the other hand, he is also involved in non-profit venture Feeding India, which focuses on alleviating hunger by connecting surplus food with the needy through local NGOs.