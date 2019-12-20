Friday, December 20, 2019
Home News Reports Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan detained among 32 others for violence by Muslim mob in Ahmedabad during anti-CAA riots
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan detained among 32 others for violence by Muslim mob in Ahmedabad during anti-CAA riots

In Shah-e-Alam, the Muslim mob had gone on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan detained among 32 others for violence my Muslim mob in Ahmedabad during anti-CAA riots
In the backdrop of the violence in Ahmedabad, Congress corporator Shehzad Khan with Rahul Gandhi
Engagements1075

After vicious violence was unleashed by a Muslim mob in the Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad, several people have been detained by the Ahmedabad police including Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan.

According to Desh Gujarat, 24 people have been detained for the Ahmedabad violence by a Muslim mob including the Congress Corporator and have been taken to the Isanpur police station.

However, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror, 32 people have been detained in connection with the violence unleashed by a Muslim mob in Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad. Amongst the 32 arrested, is the Congress corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In total, the police have said that 213 miscreants have been detained from all the protest sites of Ahmedabad. Among those detained was also the Congress leader Jignesh Mevani.

Jignesh Mevani had led a violent Muslim mob in Gujarat that had attacked a police van in shocking visuals that had emerged.

Read: Watch: Muslim mob in Gujarat’s Palanpur where MLA Jignesh Mevani led protests goes violent, attacks police van

In Shah-e-Alam, the Muslim mob had gone on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel. In shocking visuals that had emerged, while the mob indulged in stone-pelting on the police, a part of the Muslim mob had also tried to lynch a policeman who had stumbled while running from the frenzied mob throwing stones.

It is pertinent to note here that several areas in the country had seen widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. These elements had congregated for their anti-CAA protests despite there being section 144 imposed.

Read: Watch: Muslim mob goes on a rampage during anti-CAA riots in Ahmedabad, pelt stones, almost lynch policeman

Earlier, in ex expose done by OpIndia, it was revealed that NSUI was an active participant in coordinating and organising anti-CAA protests all over the country, especially in universities. The NSUI had planned a host of “protests” including in Ahmedabad. With the Congress corporator being arrested, the illusion that political parties had tried to create to convince people that the anti-CAA protests were organic and spontaneous is shattered.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa violence, violence in ahmedabad, muslim mob violence caa, student protests caa, congress anti caa protests

Big Story

Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQs and their answers

OpIndia Staff -
Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQ and their answers
With many spreading canards and misinformation regarding CAA, the Modi govt has released an FAQ that dispels myths
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,448FansLike
205,741FollowersFollow
133,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com