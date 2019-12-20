Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan detained among 32 others for violence by Muslim mob in Ahmedabad during anti-CAA riots

After vicious violence was unleashed by a Muslim mob in the Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad, several people have been detained by the Ahmedabad police including Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan.

According to Desh Gujarat, 24 people have been detained for the Ahmedabad violence by a Muslim mob including the Congress Corporator and have been taken to the Isanpur police station.

However, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror, 32 people have been detained in connection with the violence unleashed by a Muslim mob in Shah-e-Alam area of Ahmedabad. Amongst the 32 arrested, is the Congress corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan.

In total, the police have said that 213 miscreants have been detained from all the protest sites of Ahmedabad. Among those detained was also the Congress leader Jignesh Mevani.

Jignesh Mevani had led a violent Muslim mob in Gujarat that had attacked a police van in shocking visuals that had emerged.

In Shah-e-Alam, the Muslim mob had gone on a rampage and indulged in indiscriminate stone-pelting against the police personnel. In shocking visuals that had emerged, while the mob indulged in stone-pelting on the police, a part of the Muslim mob had also tried to lynch a policeman who had stumbled while running from the frenzied mob throwing stones.

It is pertinent to note here that several areas in the country had seen widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. These elements had congregated for their anti-CAA protests despite there being section 144 imposed.

Earlier, in ex expose done by OpIndia, it was revealed that NSUI was an active participant in coordinating and organising anti-CAA protests all over the country, especially in universities. The NSUI had planned a host of “protests” including in Ahmedabad. With the Congress corporator being arrested, the illusion that political parties had tried to create to convince people that the anti-CAA protests were organic and spontaneous is shattered.