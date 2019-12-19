Watch: Muslim mob in Gujarat’s Palanpur where MLA Jignesh Mevani led protests goes violent, attacks police van

A Muslim mob protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act went violent in Jignesh Mevani’s Vadgam constituency and blocked the Chhapi-Palanpur highway. The mob soon turned violent and they attacked a police van and shook the van in one of the most terrifying visuals.

This is from Palanpur, Gujarat. Protests were led by Jignesh Mevani and as expected it soon it turned into violent protests. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/aBpkEsO0WM — Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) December 19, 2019

This is the same place where Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was leading the protests. He had even referred to this hooliganism as ‘way to go’.

We had asked for permission from police to oppose CAA and NRC in Vadgam constituency. They didn’t give and we decided to disobey. Chhapi-Palanpur highway blocked by supporters. This is the way to go! pic.twitter.com/WDqlbIYzif — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 19, 2019

In the first video, one can see the incident took place outside one ‘Taj sweets and bakers’.

One can also spot ‘Anti-CAA’ placards thereby proving the video is of current protests and not an older video. In a video shared by Gujarat Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, at around 18 seconds, same ‘Taj sweets and bakers’ can be spotted.

It is a video of the same place and same mob which attacked a police van of which Mevani is proud of.

In anticipation of nation-wide protests, various city and district administrations and imposed section 144 in many parts of the country. However, as is evident, many violated the law and took law into their own hands and attacked police under the garb of ‘peaceful protests’.