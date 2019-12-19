Thursday, December 19, 2019
Watch: Muslim mob in Gujarat’s Palanpur where MLA Jignesh Mevani led protests goes violent, attacks police van

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani leads a mob which turns violent in Palanpur, Gujarat and attacks a police van.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim mob attacks a police van in Palanpur, Gujarat (image: screenshot of video shared by @smokingskills_ on Twitter)
A Muslim mob protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act went violent in Jignesh Mevani’s Vadgam constituency and blocked the Chhapi-Palanpur highway. The mob soon turned violent and they attacked a police van and shook the van in one of the most terrifying visuals.

This is the same place where Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was leading the protests. He had even referred to this hooliganism as ‘way to go’.

In the first video, one can see the incident took place outside one ‘Taj sweets and bakers’.

Taj Sweets and Bakers in video where Muslim mob is attacking a police van.

One can also spot ‘Anti-CAA’ placards thereby proving the video is of current protests and not an older video. In a video shared by Gujarat Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, at around 18 seconds, same ‘Taj sweets and bakers’ can be spotted.

Taj sweets and bakers in video shared by Jignesh Mevani

It is a video of the same place and same mob which attacked a police van of which Mevani is proud of.

In anticipation of nation-wide protests, various city and district administrations and imposed section 144 in many parts of the country. However, as is evident, many violated the law and took law into their own hands and attacked police under the garb of ‘peaceful protests’.

