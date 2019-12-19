Watch: Muslim mob goes on a rampage during anti-CAA riots in Ahmedabad, pelt stones, almost lynch policeman

The ‘protests’ that have been planned across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act has seen Muslim mobs go on a rampage and indulge in stone-pelting, arson, vandalism and violence. Similar scenes were reported from one such anti-CAA riot in Ahmedabad on 19th December 2019, where a Muslim mob went on a rampage, pelted stones and almost lynched a police officer.

As can be seen from the video posted by journalist Janak Dave, the Muslim mob first started pelting stones at the police officials who were trying to control the rampaging rioters.

While the mob was pelting stones, police officers and civilians can be seen running helter skelter to take cover.

One such police officer who was running during the stone-pelting stumbled and fell to the ground. As soon as he fell to the ground, a Muslim mob gathered around him and started almost lynching him.

From the video of the anti-CAA riots in Ahmedabad, it can be seen that a large mob consisting of Muslims started beating the police officer up.

Towards the end of the video, it can be seen that then, the Muslim mob started chasing the police officials away while pelting stones at them mercilessly.

Earlier in the day, the anti-CAA riots had gotten out of hands in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, mobs ran riots while setting fire to busses, media vans and even civilian cars.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a statement saying that this sort of vandalism and hooliganism in the name of ‘protests’ will not be tolerated. CM Adityanath also said that the rioters will be identified. He further said that once the guilty are identified, their property will be used to ensure that the state is compensated for the damange and loss of property.

Earlier this week, following the riots in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamiauniversity is located, a Muslim mob went on a rampage in New Delhi’s Seelampur and even attacked a school bus. Communal slogans like ‘Hinduon se azaadi (freedom from Hindus)’ were raised in Jamia Nagar.

Then a nation-wide protests were announced on 19th December. OpIndia investigationrevealed how Congress had co-ordinated these protests and how there is a much more sinister plot to it.