On Friday, a Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to rape accused former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

According to the reports, the District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case and directed the rape survivor be paid Rs 10 lakh as compensation. The four-time MLA will remain in jail for the rest of his life.

On December 16, Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the Unnao rape and kidnapping case by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court. The court had convicted Sengar under the sections of IPC and the POCSO Act for raping a minor.

- Ad - - article resumes -

The CBI’s counsel and the complainant had sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying that the court must consider the prolonged ordeal faced by the victim. The counsel of the victim had additionally sought sufficient monetary compensation for the rape survivor.

However, Sengar’s counsel had urged the court to give him minimum punishment of 10-years jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record. The counsel of the victim also supported the CBI’s submission and additionally sought sufficient monetary compensation for the rape survivor.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the 2017 high profile rape case. The case pertains to kidnapping and rape committed by Sengar and his plot to silence the victim and intimidate her relatives by framing them in police cases based on flippant charges.

Read: Accident involving Unnao victim was not planned, finds CBI: Drops murder charges against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

In August this year, the victim of the Unnao rape case was travelling to Rae Bareli with her two aunts, and her lawyer Mahendra Singh when their vehicle was hit by a truck, rendering them critically injured. The vehicle had collided with a truck going in the opposite direction towards Lalganj in UP. The victim survived the near-fatal accident.

Two of her aunts were killed in the accident while her lawyer also sustained serious injuries. The woman’s family has filed a complaint alleging “conspiracy” behind the car crash.