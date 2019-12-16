Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home News Reports Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted of rape and kidnapping in Unnao case
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted of rape and kidnapping in Unnao case

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the 2017 high profile rape case.

OpIndia Staff
MLA Kuldeep Sengar and accomplice Shashi Singh to be shifted to Tihar jail
Ex-BJP MLA Sengar, convicted in Unnao rape and kidnapping case (Source: India Today)
Engagements2977

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape and kidnapping case by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

The arguments on the sentencing will be held on 19th December, 2019. Another accused Shashi Singh has been acquitted. Earlier this year, he was sacked from the BJP. The decision to sack the rape accused MLA comes after mounting pressure on the party after an accident killed kin of the Unnao rape victim and injured the victim and her lawyer.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the 2017 high profile rape case. The case pertains to an alleged rape committed by Sengar and his plot to silence the victim and intimidate her relatives by framing them in police cases based on flippant charges.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In August this year, the victim of the Unnao rape case was travelling to Rae Bareli with her two aunts, and her lawyer Mahendra Singh when their vehicle was hit by a truck, rendering them critically injured. The vehicle collided with a truck going in the opposite direction towards Lalganj in UP. The victim survived the near-fatal accident.

Two of her aunts were killed in the accident while her lawyer also sustained serious injuries. The woman’s family has filed a complaint alleging “conspiracy” behind the car crash.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:unnao case update, unnao case details,

Big Story

Anti CAA riots: Seelampur rioters halted their rampage after 5.30 pm azaan from nearby mosque, dispersed after namaz call

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters stopped the rampage after an azaan call was played in nearby mosque in Seelampur
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

193,329FansLike
204,542FollowersFollow
129,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com