Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape and kidnapping case by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

Arguments on the sentencing to held on 19th December. https://t.co/gMTNMBbOtP — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

The arguments on the sentencing will be held on 19th December, 2019. Another accused Shashi Singh has been acquitted. Earlier this year, he was sacked from the BJP. The decision to sack the rape accused MLA comes after mounting pressure on the party after an accident killed kin of the Unnao rape victim and injured the victim and her lawyer.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was the prime accused in the 2017 high profile rape case. The case pertains to an alleged rape committed by Sengar and his plot to silence the victim and intimidate her relatives by framing them in police cases based on flippant charges.

In August this year, the victim of the Unnao rape case was travelling to Rae Bareli with her two aunts, and her lawyer Mahendra Singh when their vehicle was hit by a truck, rendering them critically injured. The vehicle collided with a truck going in the opposite direction towards Lalganj in UP. The victim survived the near-fatal accident.

Two of her aunts were killed in the accident while her lawyer also sustained serious injuries. The woman’s family has filed a complaint alleging “conspiracy” behind the car crash.