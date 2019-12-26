Thursday, December 26, 2019
They did not like to talk to me because I am Hindu: Pakistani ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria on being ill-treated by Pak cricketers

Kaneria said that at that time he was scared to speak about the ensuing hostility meted out to him on the pretext of his religion but now he would reveal the names of all those Pakistani players who did not talk to him since he was a Hindu.

OpIndia Staff
Dinesh Prabha Shanker Kaneria admits of being illtreated by Pakistani co-players for being a Hindu, (courtesy: ANI)
Exposing Pakistan’s extremism against Hindus, Pakistan’s former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar had in a chat show revealed how his teammates ill-treated ex-cricketer Danish Prabha Shanker Kaneria for being a Hindu.

Now, while speaking to ANI, Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu and seventh non-Muslim overall to represent Pakistan in international cricket, has admitted that whatever Shoiab Akhtar revealed in the chat show was the truth.

He confirmed that the Pakistani players did have a problem eating with him since he was a Hindu. Kaneria said that at that time he was scared to speak about the ensuing hostility meted out to him on the pretext of his religion but now he would reveal the names of all those Pakistani players who did not talk to him since he was a Hindu.

The country’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, while speaking at a chat show titled ‘Game on Hai’ on a Pakistani TV channel hosted by cricket expert Dr Numan Riaz, had once again rehashed the plight of Hindu’s in Pakistan by making a revelation about ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team.

He said that the Pakistani cricket team was “unfair to Danish Kaneria as he was a Hindu”. He was mistreated on the pretext of his religion and often the co-players refused to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Despite being a bowler par excellence, Kaneria was never respected by the team members as he was a Hindu, said the former cricketer.

Meanwhile Shoaib Akhtar during the chat show, also recollected how this societal prejudice had forced former Pakistani cricket star Yousuf Youhana to convert from Christianity to Islam and adopt the name of Mohammad Yousuf.

