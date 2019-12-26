Exposing Pakistan’s extremism against Hindus, Pakistan’s former pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar had in a chat show revealed how his teammates ill-treated ex-cricketer Danish Prabha Shanker Kaneria for being a Hindu.

Now, while speaking to ANI, Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu and seventh non-Muslim overall to represent Pakistan in international cricket, has admitted that whatever Shoiab Akhtar revealed in the chat show was the truth.

Pak cricketer Danish Kaneria to ANI on Shoaib Akhtar’s allegations that Pak players had problems eating with Kaneria as he’s a Hindu:He told the truth. I’ll reveal names of players who didn’t like to talk to me as I was a Hindu. Didn’t have courage to speak on it, but now I will. pic.twitter.com/HmeSUhtbUk — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

He confirmed that the Pakistani players did have a problem eating with him since he was a Hindu. Kaneria said that at that time he was scared to speak about the ensuing hostility meted out to him on the pretext of his religion but now he would reveal the names of all those Pakistani players who did not talk to him since he was a Hindu.

The country’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, while speaking at a chat show titled ‘Game on Hai’ on a Pakistani TV channel hosted by cricket expert Dr Numan Riaz, had once again rehashed the plight of Hindu’s in Pakistan by making a revelation about ex-cricketer Danish Kaneria, who was the second Hindu after Anil Dalpat in the Pakistani cricket team.

He said that the Pakistani cricket team was “unfair to Danish Kaneria as he was a Hindu”. He was mistreated on the pretext of his religion and often the co-players refused to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Despite being a bowler par excellence, Kaneria was never respected by the team members as he was a Hindu, said the former cricketer.

Meanwhile Shoaib Akhtar during the chat show, also recollected how this societal prejudice had forced former Pakistani cricket star Yousuf Youhana to convert from Christianity to Islam and adopt the name of Mohammad Yousuf.