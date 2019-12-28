The Congress coteries seem to be as clueless about CAA, NPR and NRC as their supremo Rahul Gandhi. Soon after the Gandhi scion embarked on his deranged rants against CAA, NPR and NRC without understanding the issue at all, a member of AIPC (All India Professionals Congress, a ‘professional wing of INC), one Andria D’Souza aka ‘Ria Revealed’ made a fool of herself when she spectacularly faltered in answering basic questions on NPR on a Times Now debate.

On Friday, Congress member Andria D’Souza, better known by her moniker Ria D’Souza, who claims to be a political analyst, was left googling to figure out basic questions about the chronology of Aadhaar and NPR.

She claimed NPR was first conducted in 2003, to which the Times Now anchor, Rahul Shivshankar pointed out that it was first conducted in 2010. She couldn’t explain how NPR would disturb minorities and was flabbergasted when asked who came up with Aadhaar.

#RahulNPRSelfGoal | #EXPOSED : Listen in to Political Analyst @RiaRevealed‘s SHOCKING responses on NPR when Rahul Shivshankar confronted her with FACTS & a few questions on INDIA UPFRONT. pic.twitter.com/PZWGXuUsX5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 27, 2019

Her denseness left the fellow panellists as well as the anchor in splits. They were all left to ponder as to who out of the two- Ria D’Souza or Rahul Gandhi is the smarter in the flock of birdbrains.

Fellow panellist Shehzad Poonawalla later tweeted: @ProfCong deliberately sent one bright lady member on @TimesNow to “reveal” that Rahul is the smartest they have!

Source based news : @ProfCong deliberately sent one bright lady member on @TimesNow to “reveal” that Rahul is the smartest they have ! RT if you believe this could be true!! Agar news galat hai to kya Professional Cong Iska khandan kar “Ria” hai? — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 27, 2019

For the uninitiated, Andria D’Souza, better known as Ria D’Souza, was born and raised in Dubai and was an ‘ace’ commercial art and business management student (as claimed by her in her LinkedIn profile).

Claiming to be a proud Congress member, Andria has said that she stands by Rahul Gandhi’s visions (and most certainly, it reflected in the Times Now debate).

Interestingly, Andria D’Souza has had a flourishing career in the entertainment world before she decided to join the Congress. She was an Indian Emirati actress who has acted in films like ‘Kamasutra 3D’ and ‘For Adults Only’ as well as Pakistani serial ‘Maati’. She has also anchored shows for Zee Connect. Currently, Andria is a social media ‘activist’ and an active All India Professional Congress member.

The All India Professionals Congress is a professional wing of Indian National Congress chaired by another established Congress bigwig, Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor also has an equally intriguing past. The former Union minister who has been charged under Sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC but has evaded arrested in the case so far, has often been critical of Modi government.

The ‘Professional Congress’ (yes, paradoxes exist) member, Andria D’Souza, had once found herself in a rather embarrassing situation after it was revealed that she charges Rs 500 for tweeting promotional tweets.

It all started when BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga tweeted in September that the Flipkart Big Billion Sale promotion tweet which Andria had posted was a paid one and that too she was given Rs 500 for the same. The screenshot he shared showed a conversation between two people where a deal was carried out that ‘@riarevealed’ will post a paid tweet for Flipkart for Rs 500. When Andria tweeted the Flipkart Big Billion Sale tweet as mentioned in the conversation, Bagga shared the conversation and added how it is actually his birthday and not Flipkart foundation date as she mentioned in her tweet.

The ‘Kamasurta 3D’ actress then deleted her tweet and had a complete mental breakdown. At first, after deleting her tweet, she posted another tweet with changed date, pretending as if she just made a mistake.

Except, she goofed up here as well because Flipkart Big Billion Day sale for 2019 is between 29th September to 4th October and not between 10th – 14th October as the ‘Adults Only’ star tweeted. The above dates are from 2018.

This is where her meltdown started. When people started mocking how her tweets are up for sale, which could cast aspersions on her genuine support to Congress, she first came up with an excuse that she tweeted it as she wanted a ‘referral code’ for discount. Soon she started indulging in character assassination of Bagga and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who had mocked her for making ‘millions’ by trolling him.

A day later, Andria went on to claim how Tajinder Bagga ‘honey trapped’ her ‘manager’ who posted the tweet for Rs 500 ‘without her knowledge’.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, honey trapping is “a stratagem in which an attractive person entices another person into revealing information or doing something unwise.” With this, Ria also revealed (pun intended) her low IQ.

However, Andria’s hard work to quick fame does not end at this. Almost coming across as a threat to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘wisdom’, the Congress’ ‘enlightened’ member had once blamed Prime Minister Modi for an incident of violence that took place in Pakistan.

Andria had quoted a tweet by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat which reported communal tension in Pakistani town Phuladiyoon where a Hindu doctor was booked over alleged blasphemy charges. The Hindu doctor was accused of burning the Quran.

Ria, however, thought that Prime Minister Modi should be held accountable for this incident in Pakistan. Ria lashed out on PM Modi for the violence in Pakistan and wondered if this was the ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ he had promised. She even wished the India which voted for Modi ‘good luck’. Again, the incident Ria is holding PM Modi accountable for did not really happen in India.

Moving on, the Kamasutra actress had shot to quick fame after she filed an FIR against Salman Khan’ clothing brand Being Human CEO, Manish Mandhana alleging that how Mandhana abused her physically in November 2017 and attacked her, which led sensorineural hearing loss in the right ear.

Now, going back to the debate on Times now, Andria D’Souza later took to Twitter claiming that she was being bullied on the show.

Dear @TimesNow u can get away bullying me.. But can’t get Away with the fact that Delhi UP n Mangalore r facing voilence.

Answer why are the jamia n aligarh students tortured???

Ur bullying will not change the fact that NRC is done to torture the poor n minority!!! https://t.co/m0brUv3UwT — RiA D’Souza (@RiaRevealed) December 27, 2019

After all the embarrassment the Congress member maintained that NRC is being done to torture the poor and minority, however, was STILL unable to explain how.