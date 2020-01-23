On Wednesday, after one Aditya Rao surrendered for planting a bomb at the Mangaluru Airport over frustration of not getting a job as security guard, rumours were floated on social media that he was actually an RSS worker and a close associate of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

.#RSS का एक और सदस्य लोकसभा का सदस्य बनने की तैयारी में है।#PragyaThakur खुद को अकेली महसूस कर रही है।

🤣🤣👇 Man Suspected Of Placing Bomb At Mangaluru Airport Surrenders Before Cops – NDTV https://t.co/uFm8P4gib6 — Khurshid Ansari (@AnsariK786) January 22, 2020

Pictures of a man in RSS uniform were floated as that of Rao.

Terrorist Aditya Rao who got caught when planting bomb in Mangalore airport is a RSS member! We have been saying this for years…. RSS was a terrorist organization.

RSS is a terrorist organization.

RSS will remain a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/ITPk3eh8UT — Just a common man (@EmpoweringGoa) January 23, 2020

“Eminent journalists” were also quick to retweet unverified information linking Rao to RSS.

Sorry all, took down that RT of a pic linking Aditya Rao with the RSS. Will wait for confirmation. Apologies. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 22, 2020

Congress workers too joined the bandwagon.

Media & Sanghis Yesterday

🔸Jihadis behind Mangaluru Bomb

🔸Is this revenge for CAA?

🔸ISIS Terrorists involved? Media & Sanghis Today

🔸Aditya Rao is mentally unstable

🔸Unemployment forced him to plant a bomb

🔸No links to RSS Media & Sanghis = Greatest Hypocrites — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 22, 2020

A Facebook page supporting Congress ally JDS also portrayed him as a close associate of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

In a now deleted Facebook post, the JDS Karnataka fan page tried to cast aspersions that Rao was an close associate of Tejasvi Surya because of a photograph of another man with him.

However, the truth is, that the man in the picture in RSS uniform is one Sandeep Lobo from Puttur, Karnataka. Taking to Facebook, Lobo said that he has decided to take legal action against those who are defaming him by referring to him as the accused in Mangaluru bomb case.

Later, he even posted pictures of him filing a police complaint against those who were spreading the rumours.

36-year-old Aditya Rao landed in the DG and IGP office around 8 am on Wednesday and surrendered before police and confessed to them that he placed the bomb. On Monday, a live bomb was found placed in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport, creating a huge panic at the airport. According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag. The CCTV footage showed a middle-aged man, dressed in formal attire and wearing a cap, placing the bag at the airport.

The accused Aditya Rao has been earlier arrested for making hoax calls to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and the Krantivira Sangilli Rayanna (KSR) city railway station after he had failed to secure a job of security personnel at the airport at least three times.

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao has refused to come to terms with his fate and continued to seek revenge. However, this time he has actually placed a live bomb at the airport premises.