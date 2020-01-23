Thursday, January 23, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

36-year-old Aditya Rao landed in the DG and IGP office around 8 am on Wednesday and surrendered before police and confessed to them that he placed the bomb.

OpIndia Staff
Mangaluru airport bomb case accused Aditya Rao (left), Sandeep Lobo (right)
Engagements268

On Wednesday, after one Aditya Rao surrendered for planting a bomb at the Mangaluru Airport over frustration of not getting a job as security guard, rumours were floated on social media that he was actually an RSS worker and a close associate of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Pictures of a man in RSS uniform were floated as that of Rao.

“Eminent journalists” were also quick to retweet unverified information linking Rao to RSS.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Congress workers too joined the bandwagon.

A Facebook page supporting Congress ally JDS also portrayed him as a close associate of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

JDS Karnataka Facebook post, now deleted (image: @netajibond on Twitter)

In a now deleted Facebook post, the JDS Karnataka fan page tried to cast aspersions that Rao was an close associate of Tejasvi Surya because of a photograph of another man with him.

However, the truth is, that the man in the picture in RSS uniform is one Sandeep Lobo from Puttur, Karnataka. Taking to Facebook, Lobo said that he has decided to take legal action against those who are defaming him by referring to him as the accused in Mangaluru bomb case.

Later, he even posted pictures of him filing a police complaint against those who were spreading the rumours.

36-year-old Aditya Rao landed in the DG and IGP office around 8 am on Wednesday and surrendered before police and confessed to them that he placed the bomb. On Monday, a live bomb was found placed in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport, creating a huge panic at the airport. According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag. The CCTV footage showed a middle-aged man, dressed in formal attire and wearing a cap, placing the bag at the airport.

The accused Aditya Rao has been earlier arrested for making hoax calls to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and the Krantivira Sangilli Rayanna (KSR) city railway station after he had failed to secure a job of security personnel at the airport at least three times.

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao has refused to come to terms with his fate and continued to seek revenge. However, this time he has actually placed a live bomb at the airport premises.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:aditya rao mangalore bomb, aditya rao mangaluru airport bomb, aditya rao rss, aditya rao tejasvi surya

Big Story

Fact-check: No, man suspected of putting bomb at Mangaluru Airport, Aditya Rao, is not RSS worker

OpIndia Staff -
After Mangaluru Airport bomb case accused Aditya Rao surrendered before police, rumours were floated on social media that he is an RSS worker.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

206,498FansLike
223,308FollowersFollow
163,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com