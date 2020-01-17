Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protest’. Today the students of the university who had reportedly shut the main gate of the university as a part of their dharna (sit-in protest) against CAA and NRC, showed a shoe and abused the proctor of the university.

India Today journalist Padmaja Joshi took to Twitter to share a video of the incident, when the students had abused the proctor when he was trying to negotiate with them and convince them to refrain from such activities.

A student in the video can be heard calling the proctor a “dalla” (pimp) while another is seen showing a shoe to him. The agitated proctor, in turn, is heard saying “haan hum hain dalle” (yes we are pimps). Many police personnel are seen standing helplessly watching the students brazen it out when the Proctor tries and negotiates.

AMU students sitting on dharna shut main gate of university. When proctor tries to negotiate withthem, is shown a shoe and called a pimp. Don’t remember even *thinking* of misbehaving like this with our teachers pic.twitter.com/KaRl2iB5bP — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) January 17, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

On December 22 last year, the students of controversial Aligarh Muslim University, in a bizarre move had expelled their Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students had asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020. The students had also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigned.

Prior to this, the students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15.

Following the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, where Jamia Millia Islamia University is situated, it was reported that students of AMU had also clashed with UP Police on the night of 15 December. OP Singh, the DGP of UP, had stated that after Jamia incident, rumours had spread to AMU where students were gathered. He added that despite the police interacting with the students to remain calm and not resort to violence, some students started stone-pelting.

Read- ‘Fact-finding’ report by Harsh Mander on the AMU violence during anti-CAA riots on 15th Dec falls flat: Here is how

After the incidents of violence at the Aligarh Muslim University on the night of December 15, social media was flooded with assertions that the Uttar Pradesh police may have entered hostels, thrashed students and indulged in vandalism at the Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday night while dealing with a student protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police stated that despite the proctoral team’s attempts, many students had scaled the gates, and had come outside to clash with the police at AMU circle. Another video showed the police warning the students not to resort to violence and breach orders of unlawful assembly. When the rioters continued to pelt stones, the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.