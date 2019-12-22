Anti-CAA protests: Aligarh Muslim University students ‘expel’ Vice Chancellor, Registrar

In a bizarre move, the students of controversial Aligarh Muslim University have expelled their Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university. The students have asked them to vacate their official residences by January 5, 2020.

According to the reports, in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar Abdul Hamid, the office of the students at the university have asked the duo to vacate their places before January 5, 2020. The notice has been allegedly signed by the ‘students’ of the Aligarh Muslim University, the teachers and the non-teaching staff of the university.

“If the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar do not vacate their places on or before the said date, the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff would boycott the university administration until they resign and vacate their places,” reads the notice.

The students have also closed down all activity in the university until the VC and the Registrar resigns.

Earlier, the students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15. The police have stated that AMU students had gathered at the university campus and attacked the police officials injuring at least 6-17 policemen. The police had to fire tear gas shells.