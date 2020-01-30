Thursday, January 30, 2020
As Delhi heats up for upcoming elections, Arvind Kejriwal has upped his ante. From making 'u-turns' on promises, he has resorted outrightly rejecting ever having made such promise.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised 15 lakh CCTV cameras in 2015 (image: IndiaTVnews)
Ahead of Delhi assembly elections, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who had earned himself a monicker of ‘u-turn’ owing to the countless number of times he backtracked on his promises, is upping his ante and outright rejecting he had ever made such promises. One such promise has been about 15 lakh CCTV cameras he had promised to Delhi ahead of 2015 elections.

In his townhall with media house News Nation, Arvind Kejriwal, when asked about 15 lakh CCTV cameras promise made in 2015 claimed that he never made such a promise.

At around 14:32 in the above video, one can see Kejriwal responding to the question on promise of 15 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi. The News Nation journalist asks whether he had ever made a promise of installing 15 lakh CCTV cameras in Delhi. Kejriwal very confidently says, “never”. He says, “We had promised that we will instal as many cameras in Delhi as needed and we have already started the work.” The journalist then asks Kejriwal where the 15 lakh figure came from. Kejriwal dismisses it by saying Home Minister Amit Shah has conjured up the figure on his own.

Read: Delhi govt led by Arvind Kejriwal failed to deliver on 75% promises made: Detailed analysis of all 70 promises made in 2015

Except, it is a big, fat lie. Kejriwal has not only promised 15 lakh CCTV cameras, but he has reiterated the promise more than once.

Kejriwal’s 15 lakh CCTV promise

During 2015 AAP Manifesto release, Kejriwal had listed out various steps his government would take to ensure women’s safety should they be elected to power.

At around 12:30 in the video, Kejriwal says 10-15 lakh CCTV cameras would be put up across Delhi. “If for Barack Obama’s visit to India we could put up 15,000 CCTV cameras in Delhi, then for the safety of our mothers and sisters it is a very small thing to install 10 to 15 lakh cameras,” Kejriwal said back in 2015.

He reiterated the same promise at another point in time.

At around 1 minute 8 seconds in the video, Kejriwal had again promised he would instal 10-15 lakh CCTV cameras across Delhi.

Perhaps he may want to reconsider who really is the ‘jhooth ki factory’ here.

