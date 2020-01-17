Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports Asian child sex grooming gangs were given a free pass over fears of inciting racial tensions in Manchester: UK Detective
CrimeNews Reports

Asian child sex grooming gangs were given a free pass over fears of inciting racial tensions in Manchester: UK Detective

The investigation identified 57 victims and about 100 men of Asian origin as suspects but no action was taken against them over the fears of inciting community tensions in the Greater Manchester city

OpIndia Staff
Asian grooming gang sexually exploited girl children with impunity as authorities were asked to find suspects of
Whistleblower Maggie Oliver(Source: Manchester Evening News)
Engagements346

In a shocking revelation, a detective in the United Kingdom has claimed that an Asian grooming gang was allowed to run amok and assault young girls in south Manchester because police officers were ordered to “find other ethnicities” to investigate.

According to a report authorised by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to investigate the historic failings of police and social workers, a paedophile network of about 100 suspected assaulters is accused of exploiting 57 young girls in south Manchester in the 2000s. The report states that the gang primarily consisted of Asian men, who hooked their victims on drugs, primed, and sexually abused them. One girl, aged 15, died after being injected with heroin by a 50-year-old man. The report, which was published after a two-year enquiry, stated that vulnerable girls in care were groomed and abused in “plain sight”.

The report is a scathing indictment of the Greater Manchester Police(GMP) which is believed to have been biased in tackling grooming gangs comprised of predominantly Asian Muslim men. Stating that “fears over race relations” ran high, it stated that the GMP and city council shelved an investigation because officers were wary of “many sensitive community issues” around enforcing the law in south Manchester in 2002 and 2003.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read- UK: Police ‘recklessly ignored’ Muslim grooming gangs sexually abusing Sikh girls for decades due to ‘political correctness’, claims study

The Detective Superintendent, while submitting his findings to the report panel, claimed that though his investigative decisions were not influenced by the concerns about inciting community tensions, the senior officers in the gold command group were of the opinion that the impact had to be “clearly considered”.

The report quotes an unidentified GMP detective constable, who was involved in the arrest and jailing of one non-Asian child sex offender, saying that there were orders from up above to try and get other offenders from other ethnicities while the offending target group were predominantly Asian males.

In 2004, Operation Augusta was launched to unwrap the institutionalised oppression of looked after children, chiefly in the care system in the city of Manchester and around the Rochdale area.

Read- Rotherham paedophiles received half a million pounds in legal aid from public money while their victims remain uncompensated

However, today’s report comes years after the death of a 15-year old Victoria Agoglia, who died she was injected with heroin by a 50-year-old man. She had died in hospital due to drug overdose in 2003. Following her mother’s death, Victoria was shifted to child care. The report now says that her carers were cognizant of her being subjected to “multiple threats, sexual assaults and serious sexual exploitation” and were informed that she was being “injected with heroin by an older Asian man but no action was taken by the police or social care”. She subsequently died “having been administered an overdose”, but the men who exploited her “have never been brought to justice”, the report said. Following the publication of the report, grandmother, Joan Agoglia, said the publication of the report made her feel “wonderful as I’ve been fighting for this all my life, it seems”.

The inquiry was commissioned after the former GMP detective turned whistleblower, Maggie Oliver levelled serious allegations of prejudice and gross misconduct of the senior GMP officials while dealing with child offender groups.
As an accomplished detective, Oliver had been in a plethora of investigations, ranging from gangland murders, shootings, kidnappings, to rapes and witness protection jobs. After the report was out, she claimed that she felt “vindicated” by the findings of the report. “The girls have vanished in thin air. We would never be able to ascertain the exact number of lives lost,” she said.

Demanding retrospective accountability for those who were responsible for the deaths of girls, Oliver said that the law should change and those guilty of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty should be charged.

Read- Muslim Grooming Gangs have been operating in Britain for decades, Telford is only the latest confirmation

Oliver also accused her superior authorities of misogyny, saying “I was subjected with 15 years of misogyny. I was constantly insulted with remarks such as- ‘stupid woman, she’s become too emotionally involved’, for seeking action against the child offender groups”.

The report has been passed on to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct to carry out an independent evaluation of the findings and to decide if there are any conduct matters that should be probed.

The head of Specialist Crime for Greater Manchester Police, Assistant Chief Constable Mobs Hussain admitted of falling short of what should have been done to support the vulnerable child victims of sexual exploitation.

Read- Nearly 19,000 children sexually abused in England in the past year, child grooming remains largest form of abuse: Reports

“Children expect those who are invested with the responsibility of taking their care, keep them safe and away from harm’s way I want to apologise to all those vulnerable children who were let down by us. Most of the children had to endure unspeakable horrors. Operation Augusta and the work carried out by the investigation team deserves to be commended, we agree the overall operation was not to the standard rightfully expected from victims,” Hussain said.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Muslim grooming gang, muslim rapist, UK pedophile, Muslim pedophile,

Big Story

Not interested: Nirbhaya’s mother snubs Congress after party’s election in-charge in Delhi, Kirti Azad Tweets ‘welcome’ message

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz with reports of Asha Devi joining Congress to contest against Arvind Kejriwal
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi blamed the Delhi government and jail authorities for the delay in the hanging of the convicts.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Latest poster from Shaheen Bagh confirms that CAA ‘protests’ is about Islamist supremacy and Hinduphobia: Here is why

Editorial Desk -
The Quint deletes its Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it

The Quint deletes Muslim cab driver sob story video after being accused of paying him for acting in it: Here is what they need to explain

Editorial Desk -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

AAP gave ticket to relative of my daughter’s rapist, Sanjay Singh threw me out of his office, alleges mother of a rape victim

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video: Maulvi threatens Amit Shah, says ‘even those Muslims who have not had Khatna yet are not afraid of Modi govt’

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,630FansLike
221,263FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com