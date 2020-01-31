Friday, January 31, 2020
‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

The Congress leader brazenly calling for breaking India, drew sharp reactions from the anchor and from the BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, who criticised him for his inflammatory and divisive comments.

OpIndia Staff
A shocking video clip has surfaced in which Congress leader Ajay Verma while speaking on a show ‘Taal Thok Ke’ aired on Zee News, where participants were debating the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, is heard daring the Bhartiya Janata Party-led ruling government to carve a separate country like Pakistan out of India for all the Muslims living here before declaring India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

He is heard saying: “Seena dikhaiyen, ek aur Bangladesh ki tarah jo desh mein 20/25 crore Muslim abadi hain unke liye ek aur Pakistan bana dijiye aur Hindustan ko Hindu Rashtra ghoshit kar dijiyen” roughly translated as “India has 20-25 crore Muslims like Bangladesh, I dare Indian government to show guts and give a separate country, like Pakistan, to Indian Muslims. Then you can declare India as a Hindu Rashtra (nation),” he said during a live debate on Zee news.

This shocking remark where the Congress leader is brazenly calling for breaking India drew sharp reactions from the anchor and from the BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, who criticised him for his inflammatory and divisive comments.

Twitter users wondered whether Congress party is truely following “Jinnah Wali Azadi” like it did in 1947.

Citing the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said the people of Delhi need to decide whether they want “Jinnah Wali Azaadi” or Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Javadekar had accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of “poisoning” the minds of minorities.

Moreover, sharing a video, the BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya had also alleged that the Congress ecosystem is behind these “sponsored” protests. Even though OpIndia could not verify the authenticity of the video, it certainly raises doubts about the credibility of the organized Shaheen Bagh protests.

After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the country has been gripped by riots, violence and arson specifically by the Left and Islamist mobs. The protests, which have been raging on for weeks have exposed itself to be deeply Islamic and anti-Hindu in nature with posters like F*ck Hindutva that distorted the Om symbol to several slogans that exposed the Islamist mobs’ deep-seated hatred for Hindus.

Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.

In just a week, many incidents have surfaced which laid the secessionist agenda of the ultra-left wing protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area exposed. It is now sufficiently clear that this protest like all other anti-CAA riots is anything but ‘organic’. In fact, it is another typical left-wing organised blatant communal event where protestors are openly batting for secession from India.

