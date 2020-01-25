The anti-CAA protests, especially at Shaheen Bagh, which began as a peaceful protest has now crossed all the boundaries as it turns out to be another typical left-wing managed anti-India event. The anti-CAA riots, which initially turned communal, manifested through anti-Hindu posters have now taken an anti-India turn with protestors openly batting for secession from India.

In just last week, many events have unfolded which indicates that the anti-CAA protests were just a facade for anti-India elements to create chaos and anarchy to further their secessionist agenda on the streets of the country.

Initially, the liberal-secular media had hoped that the earlier anti-CAA protests in December, despite being violent in nature, could start a fresh wave of revolution and chaos to bring the Modi government to its knees. The media ecosystem backed these ultra-left wing cadres and Muslim mobs while turning a blind eye towards the riots they unleashed.

However, the violent protests that had erupted across the country in December had not only failed to put pressure on the government but also miserably floundered to garner enough public support.

With nowhere to go, the Muslim mobs backed by the left-wing cadres and media now decided to seize one of the strategic lines of communications in Delhi – Shaheen Bagh to create disorder on the streets of the national capital to garner global attention.

Nevertheless, the masks of the so-called protestors and intellectuals who backed the anti-CAA riots are now falling off. The sinister plot behind the staged event at Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ is now out in the open.

Here are the incidents that have transpired at Shaheen Bagh in the last few days which have now exposed the nefarious designs of anti-India forces and Jihadi elements.

Hinduphobic propaganda by Islamists of Shaheen Bagh:

Following the failure of violent protests perpetrated by the Muslim mobs on the streets of Delhi and Jamia Millia Islamia University, few women belonging to Muslim community sat on a protest at Shaheen Bagh, blocked a bus stop and a highway causing severe problems to the public of Delhi.

Shaheen Bagh protests, which were initially passed off as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ began to turn into a blatantly communal event. It was earlier reported that the Muslim mobs had shouted pro-Pakistan and Hinduphobic slogans like “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, demanding another partition of the country.

Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully which shown crushed, and Hindu women were shown in Burkha.

These Hinduphobic posters and chanting of slogans “Jinnah Wali Azadi” had exposed the claims of “liberal-secular” media who were insisting that these protests peaceful and spontaneous in nature.

Secessionist agenda at Shaheen Bagh and Sharjeel Imam:

The Shaheen Bagh protests which started as a one-day protest against the CAA continues till today. In a Republic TV sting, it was exposed that its organiser Sharjeel Imam had confessed that the whole idea of Shaheen Bagh protests was to block traffic for one day to garner the attention of global media.

The protestors with active support from the media got emboldened and tried to create furthermore nuisance to the residents of the Delhi by occupying streets, highways and bus stop.

The anti-CAA protests slowly turned into communal as Hinduphobic and anti-India slogans began to appear on the streets of Delhi. The expose of videos of Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protests, in which he calls for secessionist agenda and urges Muslims to cut North-east from the rest of the country further exposed the real intentions behind the anti-CAA protests.

“If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months. Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India,” said Sharjeel Imam while instigating Muslims in Shaheen Bagh.

In an exclusive OpIndia expose, we had reported how the protests at Shaheen Bagh in the name of saving the constitution are being organised by people who had planned to burn the Constitution.

On December 31, OpIndia had published screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation where Sharjeel Imam had said that he would prefer to burn the constitution, as burning the 1500 page Ayodhya judgement would be difficult. He had said this while planning protests after the historic Ram Mandir verdict was given by the Supreme Court.

Sharjeel Imam is a PhD scholar from JNU who was earlier caught discussing regarding burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 – a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He was seen instigating Muslims saying ‘Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?’

With that expose of real intentions behind Shaheen Bagh protests, beyond any doubt, it was established that the anti-CAA protests, especially at the Shaheen Bagh, which had earlier turned rampantly communal, was now at the brink of pushing dangerous secessionist agenda aiming for a second partition.

Assault by anti-CAA mob on Journalist Deepak Chaurasia and other journalists:

Left-wing cadres and anti-CAA mob have attacked journalists several times, especially the ground reporters ever since the sinister propaganda of these so-called ‘liberal-secular’ brigade were exposed by these scribes.

In a similar incident on Friday, consulting Editor of News Nation Deepak Chaurasia was attacked by a mob at Shaheen Bagh on Friday during their so-called ‘protest’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Doordarshan reporter Nitendra Singh and their team of camera persons were also manhandled by a group of protesters at the site and physically prevented from discharging their journalistic duties.

The mobsters, who had almost lynched Deepak Chaurasia, have always found inspiration from a few award-winning ‘journalists’, who are close to the Congress ecosystem. The elitism of some of these old-guard Lutyens ‘journalists’, who often condescendingly refer to the small-time and independent reporters as ‘Godi media’ has inspired these mobsters to bay their blood as they constantly exposed their agenda in the public.

The Muslim mobs at Shaheen Bagh, who are being exposed day-after-day for all their dangerous anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda seems to be frustrated and are attacking the ‘journalists’ out of desperation to bully and threaten others who are exposing their sinister secessionist propaganda.

Muslim mob attacks on Kashmiri Pandits on 30th anniversary of the genocide:

One of the most ironical events that took place at Shaheen Bagh was Islamists and left-wing propagandists joining hands to remember the 30th anniversary of the greatest tragedies in the history of the country – The Kashmiri Pandit genocide.

The ‘Jashn-e-Shaheen’ programme was organised by certain dolt individuals, who claimed themselves to be Kashmiri Pandits, to remember the tragic event. The ‘protestors’ had even invited Kashmiri Pandits to attend the programme. However, anti-CAA protesters attacked the Kashmiri Pandits at Shaheen Bagh on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Upon hearing about the programme, Kashmiri Pandits had made up their minds to visit the site in order to demand that they support their right to return as well. When Kashmiri Pandits reached the place and started raising slogans of ‘Justice for Kashmiri Pandits’, Muslim protesters attacked Kashmiri Pandits.

The Muslim protesters were reportedly upset with the slogans chanted by the Pandits and argument erupted between the groups which soon escalated into a fisticuff. One Muslim protester told the other group that ‘the entire country wants justice, why only for Kashmiri Pandits?’

A day later, an event commemorating the 30 years of exodus of Kashmiri Hindus organised at Hindu College of Delhi University was disrupted by left-wing goons, who didn’t allow a girl student Deepika Sharma from reading a letter by a former student belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family.

The so-called ‘anti-CAA protests’ at the Shaheen Bagh which was supposed to be a ‘peaceful protest’ never turned out to be one. Instead, it became another platform for the ultra left-wing secessionists and Islamists to push their anti-India agenda and create anarchy in the country ahead of the Delhi elections.

Interestingly, all the mentioned incidents never made it to any mainstream media, which explains the dangerous nexus between the media ecosystem and the anti-India brigade that exists in the country.

With Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh openly admitting that the real intention of the protests is to divide the country and to seek another partition by separating north-east from the rest of the country, the arguments by certain section of the media that the protests are peaceful and organic, intended to fight the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act does not hold any value.