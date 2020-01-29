There have been several instances when Indian politicians have slammed their other politicians by referring to them as dreaded pathogens. Taking name-calling to another level, here are the five instances when politicians have named their political opponents after viruses.

1. JDU leader Dr Ajay Alok calling rebel JDU leader Prashant Kishor “coronavirus”

Latest, in the occurrence of such incidents, is the former JDU party spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok who had recently referred to rebel JDU leader Prashant Kishor as “coronavirus” to the party.

Demanding removal of Prashant Kishor from the party, Alok said that he is a corporate broker of power and is untrustworthy. Alok also hinted that Kishor may soon leave the party. “He is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi Ji and Nitish Ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to,” Alok said.

Ajay Alok, JDU on Prashant Kishor: This man is not trustworthy.He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to. pic.twitter.com/bC7AWgIgC9 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

The relations between Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar soured after the former expressed his public disapproval with the party’s support for the Citizenship Amendment Act. The situation exacerbated after a series of allegations and counter-allegations made by Kishor and Kumar against each other, following which Kumar yesterday said that he is fine if Kishor leaves the party.

Alok’s “coronavirus” dig at Kishor comes at a time when more than 130 people have so far died across the world from the mysterious new coronavirus. The new coronavirus is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market in Wuhan city of China. Investigations are still underway to determine the origins of the virus and its possible cure.

2. Haryana Minister Vij equated Rahul Gandhi to Nipah virus

In May 2018, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij who is notorious for making controversial statements compared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to the deadly Nipah Virus. Taking a jibe at Congress’ overtures to establish an alliance in Haryana, Vij said, “Rahul Gandhi is like Nipah virus, whichever party comes in contact with him will be finished off.”

Known for his contentious remarks, Vij had also called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee “mentally unstable”. Amidst rising political tension between Trinamool Congress and BJP in West Bengal, Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij had taken to Twitter to call out on Mamata Banerjee’ unworthy attitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

Calling the West Bengal Chief Minister, ‘mentally unstable’ he had questioned the President of India whether such mentally unsound people were fit to enjoy the position of the Chief Minister of any state?

Prior to this, Vij had likened Mamata Banerjee to Tadaka, a princess-turned-demoness in the epic Ramayana saying she creates problem pertaining to every issue. Claiming that Mamata Banerjee interfered in every issue to block the entry of the BJP leaders in West Bengal, Vij said, “I used to watch Ram-Leela when I was young and in a scene the demon ‘Tadaka’ used to disturb the ‘Yagyas’ conducted by the Rishis. Mamata Banerjee is also indulging in a similar act.”

3. Congress is affected by “Muslim League” virus- UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in April 2019 stated that the Muslim league was a virus that erupted after the mutiny of 1857 and divided the country on the religious line. Yogi further added that the Congress party was infected by the Muslim league virus after Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad, an ostensibly Muslim dominated region. Instead of just one individual, the UP CM named an entire political party responsible for partition as virus.

4. Kailash Vijayvargiya claims JNU virus has reached Madhya Pradesh after Rajgarh collector slapped a BJP worker

The BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya last week alleged that Rajgarh district collector Nidhi Nivedita hailed from the JNU and that’s the reason she opposed the pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally organized by BJP workers and attacked them. “JNU is known for raising of anti-nation slogans. The Tri-colour is opposed over there. That’s why the BJP workers who held the national flag in their hands were insulted. JNU virus has come here and people know how a virus is cured,” Vijayvargiya said.

5. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims himself to be a “dengue mosquito”

While others resorted to referring their opponents as viruses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal chose to name himself a virus. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal counterintuitively hailed himself as a “dengue mosquito” whose sting can put both Congress and BJP in trouble. Responding the Mr Khurshid’s comment that Kejriwal’s attack against him is like a mosquito bite that causes minor irritation, Kejriwal said,” I am dengue (causing) mosquito. I will bite BJP and Congress and they will be in trouble.”