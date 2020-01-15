Days after videos claiming her as one of the masked attackers in the JNU violence went viral on social media, the Delhi University student Komal Sharma has today approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) claiming that she is being framed.

Complaining that her name has been maligned, Komal Sharma has said: “I am not the woman in the video. I am being framed. I have been deliberately, and with some bad intention, defamed to the extent that now the condition has become bad to worse and I have started receiving calls from my relatives/friends who are expressing their dismay considering me as the said alleged lady in mask/scarf.”

The National Commission for Women has, in turn, written to the media houses as well as to Delhi Police to look into the matter.

Delhi: Komal Sharma, a student of Delhi University, approached National Commission for Women (NCW), complaining that her name has been maligned. NCW has written to the media houses as well as to Delhi Police to look into the matter. — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

According to the NCW, Komal has alleged that a national news channel falsely implicated her in their sting operation. The NCW also said that according to the complaint filed by Komal, the news channel has defamed her by identifying and revealing her name as one of the attackers in the JNU violence case.

Sharma was also reportedly named by the Delhi Police over the JNU violence.

A masked mob that Komal Sharma is said to have been a part of ran amok inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus last Sunday, leaving thirty-four people, including students and faculty injured.

According to news agency PTI, Komal Sharma was seen wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick in the purported video of the violence shared on social media. The police said Sharma’s phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.

Soon after the violence broke out, screenshots of the WhatsApp group called ‘Unity Against Left’ purportedly used by the mobsters to coordinate the violence started making rounds on social media. Part of such conversation was shared by former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt in a tweet late night on Sunday.

Later, several conspiracy theories began to float on social media, claiming that the Whatsapp group ‘Unity against Left’ was responsible for the violence inside the JNU campus on Sunday. As the name insinuated that it was against left-wing, the blame was quickly shifted on ABVP, implying that the sender of the message was ‘against Left’ and hence by default it was ABVP, the student wing of the RSS. However, later Congress links had also emerged in the JNU violence.

Soon after Delhi police carried out the press conference in which evidence was released to the public regarding the involvement of ultra-left-wing students in the violence, India Today had come up with a shoddy sting operation claiming two JNU students allegedly belonging to the ABVP confessed on camera for instigating violence and vandalising the Sabarmati hostel on January 5.

A detailed fact-check was done by OpIndia regarding the so-called India Today sting operation and proved that the whole investigation was nothing but lies and half-truths to falsely implicate ABVP and absolve left-wing forces from its crimes that they had unleashed on JNU campus.