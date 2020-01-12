A 75-year-old man Kariman Mian, of Makri village in Garhwa district in Jharkhand, who died of natural causes on Thursday, was denied burial in the graveyard as the Iman of Makri Masjid, Zakir Ansari, issued a fatwa against him for his ‘unIslamic’ lifestyle. His body was buried in land near his house and not in the graveyard without any ‘janaza ki namaz’.

As per the Imam, Kariman Mian’s food habits were not ‘halal’ and used to drink liquor. As per reports, some people from the community also opposed his burial as he was friendly with Hindus and spent his time mingling with them and going to temples and also accused him of indulging in ‘black magic’. Eventually, the Hindus came forward and completed the burial formalities.

As per the information given by his relatives, a Jagran report states that Kariman Mian did not have any son. The relatives had gathered to bury him after he passed away and were digging the grave. But secretary of Muslim community Maqbool Ansari and Imam Zakir stopped them from digging the grave. They said that since Kariman Mian used to work as a healer and visited temples, he will not be given space on the graveyard to bury him and nor will anyone from the community be part of his burial ceremony.