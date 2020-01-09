Swara Bhaskar, the veteran hypocrite and Leftist who was once known as an actress upped the ante today by thanking Pakistanis for standing in solidarity with Indian students. The thank-you note by the political-campaigner-for-hire was uploaded as a ‘story’ on her Instagram account.

- Ad - - article resumes -

We tried to find more about this specific protest march held in Lahore which Swara Bhaskar was thanking the Pakistanis for. The “solidarity protest” was held by an institution called Progressive Students’ Collective which is based in Lahore Pakistan.

A video of the protest was uploaded by the organisation from Lahore on their Twitter handle @PSCollective_.

We stand in solidarity with the students of India who are resisting fascism.

Students on both sides have struggled in the face of repression, be it the abduction of students, on campus violence or charges of sedition on raising slogans for their democratic rights.#StandWithJNU pic.twitter.com/hbXcM7KNle — PSC (@PSCollective_) January 8, 2020

In the video, one can clearly hear slogans for the Azadi of Kashmir and even Delhi can be heard. The “students” from Pakistan can be heard shouting slogans like “Kashmir ka naara, azaadi”, “Delhi ka naara, Azaadi”.

The poster for this march had several interesting elements.

Firstly, it had a line from the Faiz poem “Lazim hai ki hum bhi dekhenge”. One of the lines in the Faiz poem. A part of the poem reads, “Lazim hai ke hum bhi dekhenge. Jab arz-e-Khuda ke kaabe se. Sab but uthwae jaenge. Hum ahl-e-safa mardood-e-harm. Masnad pe bethae jaenge. Sab taaj uchale jaenge. Sab takht girae jaenge. Bas naam rahega Allah ka. Hum dekhenge.”

Read: After Pakistan comes out in support of JNU, Pakistani-inspired slogans raised against Delhi Police at JNU protests

The lines used from the poem appear deeply communal in isolation and are often used by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists and separatists in Kashmir to express their anti-Hindu and anti-India hatred. The ones raising these slogans essentially wanted that all the idols, crowns will be vanished to keep Allah’s name alive.

The English translation for the same is, “We will witness. It is definite that we too will witness. When from Allah’s place, when all idols will be removed. When crowns will be tossed. When thrones will vanish. Only Allah’s name will remain…”

These slogans were also raised in IIT Kanpur where a protest in solidarity with Jamia students was held during the anti-CAA riots.

Read: ‘Hum Dekhenge’: Poems that speak of destruction of Murthis are unacceptable in India, and it does not matter who wrote it

Further, the poster uses the picture of the very ‘sheroes’ touted by Barkha Dutt and her ilk. These sheroes, as we had exposed were deeply Islamist and had even celebrated the Moplah riots where Muslim mobs had killed thousands of Hindus. One of the “sheroes” had also called for Jihad against India.

In their tweet declaring support, the Pakistanis had called the democratically elected government of India (the Modi government) a fascist government and also called other Hindu organisations or even BJP/RSS affiliated organisations as “militant organisations”.

Join us to stand in solidarity with @JNUSUofficial and all other brave students/teachers resisting violence, unconstitutional laws and fear to ensure all campuses are safe, inclusive and democratic.#StandWithJNU #ReleaseAlamgirWazir

8th January 2020

3 PM at Lahore Press Club. pic.twitter.com/nMfRpDgEDt — PSC (@PSCollective_) January 7, 2020

It is not surprising that Swara Bhaskar would align herself with the terrorist nation Pakistan and join hands with the enemy to denigrate India. Swara has often aligned herself with elements who raise ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Inshallah Inshallah’ slogans and even campaigned for one of them who was booked for the JNU event in 2016.

Earlier on Sunday, January 5, a large group of masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and assaulted students, faculty and other staff members. JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked and she was injured in the incident.

Read: Mysuru: ‘Free Kashmir’ posters held during protests in support of JNU, sedition case filed

The attack attracted widespread condemnation from several quarters, with students from many universities protesting against the violence meted out to the JNU students. Yesterday, students of IIM Ahmedabad registered their protest against the attack on JNU campus. The IIT Kanpur students also came out in support of the JNU students.

In addition, actress Deepika Padukone, as a part of her PR exercise before the release of her upcoming movie-Chhapaak, visited the JNU campus on Tuesday night to meet the victims of violence. She met Aishe Ghosh, the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union who was allegedly assaulted by masked goons on Sunday evening.

The JNUSU has accused the university vice-chancellor of being purportedly involved in meting out violence against the students. The student union says that by filing an FIR against Aishe Ghosh, the JNU administration has made it clear whose side it is in this fight. Delhi Police had filed a case against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh following administration’s complaint against her. In fact, two FIRs have been registered against the JNUSU president and several others for attacking security guards and vandalising the server room of the university on January 4.

Read: JNU violence: FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for vandalising server room

JNU rose to prominence after the event organised in 2016 witnessed anti-India and pro-Pakistani slogans raised by the participants who attend the event. One of the controversial slogans raised at the event was “Bharat tere tukde hoge Inshallah”, following which the university was criticised by many as a hub of anti-national and pro-Pakistani activities.